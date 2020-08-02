Sections
Bollywood prays for Abhishek Bachchan’s speedy recovery, welcomes Amitabh Bachchan home

A host of Bollywood celebrities cheered Amitabh Bachchan who returned home after testing negative for Covid-19 and raised the spirits of Abhishek Bachchan who is still admitted at a Mumbai hospital.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhishek Bachchan is still admitted at the Nanavati hospital while Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged .

Amitabh Bachchan has finally returned home after spending several weeks at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 last month. However, his son Abhishek Bachchan is yet to test negative and continues to get treated at the hospital. While their industry colleagues cheered Amitabh for his homecoming, many extended their prayers for Abhishek and asked him to keep fighting.

Abhishek was the first one to share the news of his father’s recovery. He wrote in another tweet, “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

 

Dia Mirza reacted to the tweet, “And you will.” Divya Dutta also wished him “Speedy recoveries!!!” Abhishek’s Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh shared hug emojis to raise his spirits. “Sending you all the love and prayers AB!! You will be home in no time God Willing....” wrote Sophie Choudry. Gajraj Rao also wished him, “Get well soon.”



Amitabh updated his fans on social media about him testing negative for the virus. He wrote on Instagram, “This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged from Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.”

Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, Siddhant Chaturvedi and many others dropped hearts and hands join in prayer emojis to the post. Anushka Sharma reacted to the post, “Rab Rakha.” Shilpa Shetty also wrote, “Yaaaayyyy so happy Amit ji.” Mouni Roy reacted, Yay yay yay...Best best I have heard today. Love & regards always.” Rohit Roy wrote, “Yayyyyyy!!! Welcome back Amit ji.”

Earlier, Abhishek’s actor Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were also admitted at the hospital but were discharged a few days ago.

