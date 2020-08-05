Bollywood prays for Beirut, Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer makes fresh allegations against Rhea Chakraborty

Beirut saw a large explosion in it port area; Sushant Singh Rajput‘s family lawyer says Rs 50 crore were withdrawn from actor’s account in last three years.

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar lead Bollywood in praying for Beirut after massive explosion: ‘This is absolutely devastating’

Multiple Bollywood stars took to Twitter on Tuesday and early Wednesday to express shock at the explosion in Beirut that killed 78 and injured thousands. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and others prayed for the safety of the Lebanese people.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘during stay with Rhea’ Rs 15 cr removed from account, but Rs 50 cr withdrawn in 3 years

Vikas Singh, the lawyer appointed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in his case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, has addressed the case of the missing money from Sushant’s bank account. It has been alleged that Rs 15 crore were siphoned off his account, but the Mumbai police in a recent press conference said that while money had been withdrawn, no money had been directly transferred to Rhea’s account.

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek opened up about his days of struggle, his confidence that kept him going and his views on the insider-outsider debate. He also shares why his mother is not interested in seeing any of his latest work. Excerpts:

RIP Ebrahim Alkazi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda mourn ‘the guru of our gurus’

Several theatre and film personalities are mourning the death of theatre doyen Ebrahim Alkazi. Bollywood stars such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and television actor Annup Sonii tweeted their condolences.

Nawaz wrote, “The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening #EbrahimAlkazi #RIP.” “He was the guru of our gurus End Of An Era...Rest In Peace SirFolded handsRed heartFolded hands #EbrahimAlkazi @nsd_india #NSD,” wrote Annup.

Happy birthday Kajol: Did you know her father did not talk to her for days when she decided to marry Ajay Devgn?

Kajol’s love story with Ajay Devgn is the stuff Bollywood films are made of. They are polar opposites and did not get along at all when they first met but gradually, these things faded into the background and love triumphed.

As Kajol turns 46, let us revisit her love story with Ajay, which culminated in a marriage that is rock-solid even after 21 years. In an earlier interaction with Humans of Bombay, she had said that she ‘bitched about’ him when she met him for the first time in 1995.

