Bollywood's reboot plans 2.0: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao gear up to start work!

Bollywood’s reboot plans 2.0: Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao gear up to start work!

After over six months of total shutdown, Bollywood is finally getting back to work. After Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, other top names such as Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are ready to face the camera.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:46 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa for the shooting of director Shakun Batra’s next, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

After over six months of total shutdown, Bollywood is finally getting back to work. Vis-a-vis Hindi film shoots, top names such as Aamir Khan (he apparently shot for Laal Singh Chaddha a few days ago, in Turkey), Akshay Kumar (he is currently shooting in the UK for Bell Bottom) and Deepika Padukone (she is in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday) have already hit the floors.

Now, we have learnt that stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are ready to face the camera, from next month onwards. While Aaryan, along with Advani, will restart work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rao and Sanon are slated to kick off work on Second Innings.

“Yes, we are starting with a nearly 15-day long schedule in Mumbai,” confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director, Anees Bazmee, adding: “Initially, we had planned to go back to Lucknow to restart the film’s shoot but now, we are going ahead with Mumbai portions first, on sets. We’ll travel to Lucknow later at an opportune time.”

Rao, along with Sanon, is also set to start work around mid-October, in Mumbai itself. Apparently, makers are leaving no stone unturned with regards to Covid-19 induced safety / hygiene guidelines. “It’s a beautiful, fun story, and so, I’m really looking forward to it,” says Rao, who last shot for The White Tiger, back in December 2019.

Besides, John Abraham is likely to start work on Satyameva Jayate 2, in Lucknow, either sometime this month or around the start of October. Also, Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly restart shooting for her next, Durgavati next month, while Vidya Balan is likely to start work on Sherni, around Diwali. Plus, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will apparently face the camera together, sometime in November, for filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next.

