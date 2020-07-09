Bollywood stars mourn Jagdeep, Priyanka Chopra to share platform with Michelle Obama on gender equality

Sections
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: A host of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana remembered Jagdeep on his passing away. Priyanka tweeted that she would be part of a virtual gender equality summit, also featuring Michelle Obama.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jagdeep died on Wednesday at his Mumbai home. Priyanka Chopra tweeted about the summit.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Jagdeep dies at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in thanking actor for ‘filling lives with smiles’

Bollywood stars poured their heart out as news trickled in that veteran comedian Jagdeep had died. Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana among many others expressed grief over his passing away and thanked him for making them laugh.

Read more here

Ranbir Kapoor gives a big hug to Neetu Kapoor at her birthday party, Karan Johar makes an appearance. See pics

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, shared some pictures from the celebrations. The pictures featured her son Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara among other close family members.

Read more here



Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality



Actor Priyanka Chopra will be among the other female leaders including Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama who will be a part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.



Read more here

Anubhav Sinha on facing flak for Ra.One: ‘It haunts you for years, I was exhausted’

Anubhav Sinha, who has come to be known with socially relevant cinema with films like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad under his belt, has said in an interview that his 2011 film Ra.One’s response still haunts him. The film was universally panned, when it released.

Read more here

Nepotism didn’t help us in our Bollywood journey: Sikandar Kher, Adhyayan Suman, Vardhan Puri bring out the other side of the debate

With the shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism in Bollywood has become a hotly-debated issue. Now, a bunch of star kids such as Sikandar Kher, Adhyayan Suman and Vardhan Puri among others have given their side of the story and how ‘nepotism’ never helped them.

Read more here

