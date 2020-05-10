Bollywood stars share Mother’s Day messages, Zoa Morani donates blood for Covid-19 plasma therapy

Sections
A host of Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter among others shared warm messages on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa donated her blood for plasma therapy trials.

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan posted a picture of her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Rukhsana Sultan on Sunday. Zoa Morani donated blood on Saturday for Covid-19 plasma therapy.

Sara Ali Khan epic pic with mom Amrita Singh, 'maa ki maa' Rukhsana Sultana captures 3 generations of family

Actor Sara Ali Khan, early on May 10, took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother Amrita Singh and her maternal grandmother Rukshana Sultana on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Asha Negi on kissing for first time in Baarish 2: 'I was awkward, very shy'

Asha Negi is back with the second season of her web show, Baarish 2. The actor, who plays a middle-class Marathi woman who gets married to a businessman (Sharman Joshi) spoke to Hindustan Times about the show and life amid lockdown. She revealed she was ‘very awkward and very shy while shooting for the kissing scene’.

Sonam Kapoor shares pics with mom Sunita and mother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter says 'mom for president'

Many Bollywood actors including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Aparshakti Khurrana shared pictures with their mothers on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's 2nd wedding anniversary, check out their 10 perfect pics of marital bliss



Neha and Angad got married on May 10, 2018 in an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. See their family pictures here.



Karan Tacker shares memories of first-ever ad: 'My first paycheck was of Rs 1,500'

Karan Tacker, who completed 11 years in the television industry, recalled his first advertisement shoot. He was paid Rs 1,500 for it.

Zoa Morani donates blood for Covid-19 plasmatherapy

Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for Covid-19 treatment at Mumbai’s Nair hospital on Saturday. She added how they gave her a certificate and Rs 500.

