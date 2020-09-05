Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Boman Irani: I find one teacher every day, I learnt a lot from my customers when I was a wafer shopkeeper

Boman Irani: I find one teacher every day, I learnt a lot from my customers when I was a wafer shopkeeper

Actor Boman Irani, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, talks to us about why taxi drivers abroad have been among his life’s ‘teachers’, and playing what a teacher should not be like, Virus in the film 3 Idiots.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:41 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Boman Irani was earlier the owner of a wafer shop.

Actor Boman Irani’s journey so far has a lot to teach us — for instance, where you are today doesn’t mean you have to be stuck there tomorrow, too. It was at the age of 44, when he made his acting debut with Darna Mana Hai, and went on to deliver memorable performances in hits such as Khosla Ka Ghosla!, Lage Raho Munnabhai (both 2006) and Bluffmaster! (2005).

He’s also been the man behind giving us two of Bollywood’s most memorable teachers — Viru Sahastrabudhhe in 3 Idiots (2009), and Dean Asthana in Munnabhai MBBS (2003).

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day today, we ask him who’s been the biggest teacher of his life, and he says, “Well, I find one every day. It could be a kid you could get a lot of wisdom from. Especially when I go abroad and sit in taxis, I get wisdom from taxi drivers. They are dying to talk, they meet so many people every day, listening to radio all the time so know politics as well, about human behaviour, as they are psychologically strong.”

 



In fact, for the 60-year-old, his life experiences also involved meeting a lot of people — being a wafer shop owner himself.

He recounts, “I started going there since I was a kid, and started sitting from 1979 till 1994. I learnt a lot from my customers, I would see a character here and there. Teachers in real life can come from any quarters. It could be the guy you meet in the lift, who would give you a perspective on world you never imagined! My mother has been a wonderful teacher. It doesn’t have to be a famous guy.”

Irani’s character in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots is perhaps among the most strict teachers in the history of Hindi films. Mention this to him and he agrees that it was everything that a teacher should not be like!

“I think it was very clean on the theme of the film. What does the protagonist (Aamir Khan) stand for, then you work on the antagonist. I had to be everything Rancho (Aamir’s character) was not. The theme of the film was ‘Chase excellence success will follow’, I had to play the opposite, and chase marks and numbers, and look at the other guy as competition. He did not go for excellence. Had he gone for that, he would have been another Rancho,” ends the actor.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Sep 05, 2020 00:01 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

HC asks Punjab to submit details of FIRs against all police officers
Sep 05, 2020 01:10 IST
Constable grievously hurt in Ludhiana mob attack
Sep 05, 2020 01:09 IST
Patiala senior deputy mayor files theft case against wife
Sep 05, 2020 01:08 IST
Centre flags dropout, transition rates in govt schools; Punjab told to work for improvement
Sep 05, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.