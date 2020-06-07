Boman is glad to be able to share the knowledge of screenwriting with aspirants

Sections
Boman Irani has completed over 50 online screenwriting sessions with over 75 budding writers.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:23 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi,

Boman is glad to share the knowledge and understanding of screenwriting with the aspirants.

While many actors and filmmakers have been keeping busy with a variety of activities during the lockdown, actor Boman Irani has completed over 50 online screenwriting sessions. With the workshop, Irani says he is glad to help budding screenwriters engage with him and learn nuances of screenwriting. The free online course has brought in aspirants from all over India. A source says, “During the lockdown, Irani started the online screenwriting sessions, which are regularly attended by more than 70 screenwriters across the country. The sessions are conducted everyday and are easily accessible.”

 

The Munnabhai MBBS (2003) actor shares, “The workshop called Spiral Bound has become a very important part of my life. I started these online sessions with 2 or 3 screenwriters, who wanted to discuss their ideas with me. After that, more and more people started joining and now we have over 75 people attending the sessions every day. It is an interactive session where we share our knowledge and understanding of screenwriting. It has been an incredible journey.”

The first workshop was conducted by the Academy award winning film Birdman’s (2014) screenwriter, Alexander Dinelaris, who conducted a day-long session with Irani when the latter launched his production house. The actor is glad to conduct the workshop sessions during the lockdown.



 

“It all begins with a story. And if you can get that right in terms of screenplay then making a movie or any other content for entertainment becomes easier. I am a student of the craft but while my endeavour is to master it, I also want to help as many brilliant minds to do the same,” Irani adds.

