Bomb hoax at actor Vijay’s Chennai home, police tracks down caller

The police searched Vijay’s house for a bomb threat which turned out to be false.

An anonymous caller issued a bomb threat to actor Vijay by calling the police control room on Saturday around midnight. After a couple of hours of thorough search at the actor’s residence, police concluded that the bomb threat was fake.

As per The News Minute report, a young man with psycho-social disabilities from Marakkanam in Villupuram district was identified as the caller. He was let off with a warning.

“He has made such calls in the past to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanaswamy and Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi. He’d call 100, make an anonymous threat and hang up,” Marakkanam Inspector was quoted in the report.

Last month, an unidentified person reportedly issued a bomb threat to actor Rajinikanth. It was later confirmed as a hoax call. Over the years, several bomb threats have been made to Rajinikanth and each time it turned out to be a hoax.

On the career front, Vijay currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Vijay in the role of a college professor.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the female lead. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in dual roles in Atlee directed Bigil. He was seen playing both the father and the son and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint around Rs 290 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon team up with AR Murugadoss or with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated.

