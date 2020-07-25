Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over age limit on film sets: ‘How can you stop people from doing work?’

Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over age limit on film sets: ‘How can you stop people from doing work?’

The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra government for barring those above the age of 65 from joining work on film sets.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:21 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik performs on the first day of shooting of a television show. (PTI)

The Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Maharashtra government for barring those above the age of 65 years from shooting and participating in any shooting-related work in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Justice SJ Kathawala and Justice Riyaz Chagla tagged two petitions, filed by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and actor Pramod Pandey, and slated the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The court asked state government counsel advocate Purnima Kanthariya whether there were any provisions to stop a 70-year-old shop owner from working at his shop, to which Kanthariya responded saying “there wasn’t”.

“How can you stop only people from doing work and earning their livelihood?” the bench asked.



The court, after going through all the facts of the case, appointed senior counsel Sharad Jagtiani as amicus curiae in the matter. IMPPA and Pande were represented by advocate Ashok Saraogi.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap explains nepotism using Tiger Shroff and Taimur, Ayesha Shroff says ‘don’t involve my kid in this’

“As per the list available with the petitioner, there are thousands of people aged above 65 years who were participating in the shooting of programmes prior to the lockdown. The shootings of such films and programmes have been left in between due to the non-availability of such people,” one of the pleas said.

It said that the guideline in the matter was not practical and was not fair as in no other profession this condition was imposed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Masked fashion models walk Seoul runway amid Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 12:53 IST
Three people killed after car falls into river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Jul 25, 2020 12:44 IST
COMEDK UGET 2020 entrance exam to be held on August 19, check details
Jul 25, 2020 12:43 IST
Amitabh Bachchan loves this singer’s version of Shape of You. Watch
Jul 25, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.