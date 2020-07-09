Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi on 3 years of Mom: ‘How time flies’

Producer Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife, legendary actor Sridevi, as her last film Mom completed three years of its release on July 7. He took to his Twitter account to share a message on the film’s anniversary, in which he also acknowledged other cast members Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, director Ravi Udyawar and music director AR Rahman.

“How time flies..it’s 3 years since the release of MOM. Will always be remembered for National Award winning performance of @SrideviBKapoor & the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work #AkshayKhanna @Nawazuddin_S @Iamsajalali @adnanactor @raviudyawar @arrahman,” he wrote.

In Mom, Sridevi played a teacher who hunts down and kills the men who brutally raped her stepdaughter and left her for dead. She posthumously won the National Award for Best Actress in 2018 for her performance in the film. Mom was her final film as a lead actor, although she was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai’s Zero.

Boney, along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, accepted Sridevi’s National Award. He told ANI, “I am extremely happy and proud. This is what she’s got after working for 50 years in the industry; she would have cherished this award all her life. This is the highest honour. We miss her and today we miss her even more. I would have preferred, she going and accepting the award and me and my children sitting down and clapping for her.”

Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on February 28, 2018. The autopsy report cited ‘accidental drowning’ as the cause of death.

On her birth anniversary last year, Boney tweeted, “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi.”

