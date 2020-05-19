Sections
Home / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19, says he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and following instructions

Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19, says he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and following instructions

Boney Kapoor has confirmed that the house help at his residence has tested positive for coronavirus. He said all the due processes are being followed.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Boney Kapoor said that the house help has tested positive for coronavirus.

After news of Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family facing coronavirus scare as her staff member tested positive, now we have learnt that producer Boney Kapoor’s domestic help ,too, has been tested positive.

The househelp, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, lived with the Kapoors- Boney, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai. A source says, “He was unwell on May 16, Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society admin and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state govt authorities started the process of getting Charan into a quarantine centre.”

Talking about the same, the producer says, “My children, myself and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand: Woman who was quarantined on her return from Lucknow commits suicide
May 19, 2020 17:33 IST
China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority
May 19, 2020 17:32 IST
Indian nurses start work to combat Covid-19 in UAE
May 19, 2020 17:31 IST
Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones
May 19, 2020 17:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.