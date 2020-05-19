Boney Kapoor’s house help tests positive for Covid-19, says he and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are fine and following instructions

After news of Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s family facing coronavirus scare as her staff member tested positive, now we have learnt that producer Boney Kapoor’s domestic help ,too, has been tested positive.

The househelp, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, lived with the Kapoors- Boney, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - at their residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Mumbai. A source says, “He was unwell on May 16, Saturday evening and senior Kapoor immediately sent him for tests and later kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, he informed the society admin and later BMC as well. After which, BMC and state govt authorities started the process of getting Charan into a quarantine centre.”

Talking about the same, the producer says, “My children, myself and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”