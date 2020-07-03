Bosco on Saroj Khan’s death: We were going to collaborate on my debut directorial film, it will now be a tribute to her from me

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis would rather “celebrate Saroj Khan, than mourn her demise”. Khan,72, Bollywood’s loving ‘Masterji’, died of cardiac arrest on Friday at a Mumbai hospital. While the news of Khan’s death has been devastating for him, Martis wants to let Khan’s memories to shine on in his heart. “Saroj ji is a legend and will always remain so,” he says.

Bosco remembers how meeting Khan for the first time on the sets of Anurag Kashyap’s Paanch (2003), changed their (choreographer Caesar Gonsalves and him) lives forever. “It was our second film and Master ji, who was shooting next door, dropped in to meet us. She had wanted to see who’re Bosco and Caesar. We touched her feet and her blessings did wonders for us,” he adds.

Whenever Bollywood and songs are mentioned Khan is the name that comes to Bosco’s mind. “She got that whole grace. Every song she did with Madhuri (Dixit-Nene) or Sridevi ji or Meenaakshi (Sheshadri) ji or Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) are beautiful. In fact all her songs are iconic. Her combination with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was terrific. I had the privilege to work with her on the show Chak Dhoom Dhoom, where she was the super judge and experience I had can’t be described in words. She was like the guiding force, a very heart warming personality,” he shares.

One of Bosco’s memorable moment is when the National award winning choreographer loved his work and gave him Rs 100, something that she would give every time someone would excel.

“That’s one of my prized possessions. I still have the video of her saying so many things about me and giving me that money. I can never forget that day,” he sounds emotional, “She was the showman in every sense of the term. She would break a song and internalise the whole meaning and would understand all he nuisances before choreographing it… She would express every word, every mood beautifully, and could do it in five different ways.”

Calling her the master of the art form, he adds how Khan would not just use her body but also her face while dancing. “She was the queen of that, something nobody in the industry could ever master. She made actors to dance with their face. Dancing with your face is the toughest and she could easily do that,” adds Bosco, who’s favourite songs of Khan being Humko Aajkal Hain Intejaar (Sailaab; 1990) and Dola Re Dola (Devdas; 2002).

Bosco and Khan were in touch over messages and would always wish each other on special days. When they met sometime back, Bosco were planning to make his Bollywood film and Khan had expressed her desire to collaborate with him.

“She had said ‘Bosco when you do a film, you have to remember me’ and I was like Masterji it would be a pleasure and privilege to work with you. We had a brief discussion about my film and we were looking forward to working on it,” recalls Bosco, whose directorial debut is a dance horror comedy. He has written the film as well.

“We were supposed to shoot in March but then the pandemic happened, I wish we had started working on it then she could have been a part of it. In my film I will have her presence, it will be a tribute to her from my side… She is the queen of Bollywood and now it will be adhoora… I guess she is a happier place now,” he ends.

