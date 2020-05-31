Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Boycott Chinese products’: Milind Soman quits TikTok after 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s call

‘Boycott Chinese products’: Milind Soman quits TikTok after 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s call

Milind Soman on Saturday informed via Twitter that he has uninstalled TikTok. He had also attached a video message by 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk to boycott Chinese-made products.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Milind Soman was responding to a call given by pioneering Ladakh engineer Sonam Wangchuk.

Actor Milind Soman has uninstalled Chinese video app TikTok from his phone. He tweeted to inform his fans.

Milind wrote on Twitter, “Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts.” His action comes in response to a video message by 3 Idiots’ inspiration, Ladakh-based engineer Sonam Wangchuk. Sonam too tweeted to thank Milind and wrote: “Hope other celebrities play their part too! Jo bhara nahin hai bhavon se behti jis me rasdhaar nahi, woh hriday nahin hai patthar hai jis mein swadesh ka pyaar nahin. Baaki aap samajhdaar hain! Thank you @milindrunning for #BoycottMadeInChina.” He also quoted what appears to be a call for nationalist fervour in the wake of Chinese aggression at Sino-Indian border in Ladakh.

 

In a video message that went viral two days back, Sonam, speaking in Hindi, had asked countrymen to boycott all Chinese products. The gist of what he said was that the need of the hour was not only to contain China with the help of the ‘bullet’ but also with the ‘wallet’. The sentiment seems to resonate with many Indians.



Milind continues to post inspirational content on Instagram during lockdown, with particular reference to his 81-year old mother Usha exercising. Once, he had posted a video of his sari-clad mother skipping alongside him on their terrace. “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra .”

At another time, he had shared a video of his mother and his 28-year old wife Ankita Konwar, hopping on their terrace as a form of innovative exercise. He had written: “28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha.”

