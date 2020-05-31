‘Boycott Chinese products’: Milind Soman quits TikTok after 3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s call

Actor Milind Soman has uninstalled Chinese video app TikTok from his phone. He tweeted to inform his fans.

Milind wrote on Twitter, “Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts.” His action comes in response to a video message by 3 Idiots’ inspiration, Ladakh-based engineer Sonam Wangchuk. Sonam too tweeted to thank Milind and wrote: “Hope other celebrities play their part too! Jo bhara nahin hai bhavon se behti jis me rasdhaar nahi, woh hriday nahin hai patthar hai jis mein swadesh ka pyaar nahin. Baaki aap samajhdaar hain! Thank you @milindrunning for #BoycottMadeInChina.” He also quoted what appears to be a call for nationalist fervour in the wake of Chinese aggression at Sino-Indian border in Ladakh.

In a video message that went viral two days back, Sonam, speaking in Hindi, had asked countrymen to boycott all Chinese products. The gist of what he said was that the need of the hour was not only to contain China with the help of the ‘bullet’ but also with the ‘wallet’. The sentiment seems to resonate with many Indians.

