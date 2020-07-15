Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Breakfast is on the table!’: Deepika Padukone’s funny message to Ranveer Singh during AMA session

‘Breakfast is on the table!’: Deepika Padukone’s funny message to Ranveer Singh during AMA session

Deepika Padukone had a funny message for husband Ranveer Singh during an AMA session on Instagram. Check it out.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone answered fan questions in the AMA session.

Actor Deepika Padukone conducted an Ask me Anything session on Instagram, and received a question about none other than husband, actor Ranveer Singh. A fan asked Deepika what she’d want to tell Ranveer in that instant, and she had a fun response.

“If you could say one thing to Ranveer using this platform right now, what would it be?” Deepika was asked. She replied, “You’ve snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!”

Deepika was also asked what her favourite dish is (rasam with white rice and mango pickle), and whether she prefers the mountains or the beach (beach). Asked about her mother’s best dish, she replied, “All of it!” She also revealed that the favourite character that she’s played is Piku, and that visiting her parents and sister in Bangalore is on her bucket list.

Deepika and Ranveer often engage in fun banter on social media. They even crash each other’s live interviews.“I love you baby,” Deepika wrote in the comments during Ranveer’s chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri recently.



Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals what is on her post lockdown bucket list, her favourite character from her filmography

Deepika in an earlier interview spoke about Ranveer’s sleeping patterns during the coronavirus lockdown. She told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi reminds EU of common values, seeks deeper ties as the China factor looms
Jul 15, 2020 17:39 IST
With Covid-beds exhausted in Kashmir, doctors ask people to return home
Jul 15, 2020 17:37 IST
Six people returned COVID-19 positive but none cricketer: CSA
Jul 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Sara showers love on dad Saif, calls him ‘personification of Mickey Mouse’
Jul 15, 2020 17:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.