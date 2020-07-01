Breathe 2 Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan would kill to find daughter, Amit Sadh returns in Amazon Prime show

Breathe 2 Into The Shadows trailer: Abhishek Bachchan will do anything for his daughter.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first trailer for Breathe 2: Into The Shadows. The show marks his television debut and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. The new season stars Abhishek as a desperate father whose daughter goes missing.

Watch Breathe Into The Shadows trailer here:

Breathe trailer shows Abhishek and Nithya on the edge as they search for their daughter Siya. The story about desperate parents veers into the dark territory when Abhishek is asked by a masked figure to kill if he wants to see his daughter alive. “Am I a killer or a father,” wonders the dad as mind games begin and the body count piles up.

A psychologist by profession, he inserts himself in the investigation but it seems Amit Sadh’s cop, who is heading the probe, remains sceptical. Breathe trailer throws more questions than it answers -- Will Abhishek find his daughter? Who is the masked figure? Is the cop above scrutiny?

Abhishek said he is thrilled to be making his streaming debut with the show. “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences.

“I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world,” Abhishek said in a statement.

Talking about returning for a second season, Amit said in a statement, “Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! ‘Breathe’ and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show’s theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across.”

“This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can’t wait to take you back to the world of Breathe. This time, Into The Shadows,” Amit added.

The first season of Breathe starred R Madhavan in the lead with Amit Sadh. Madhavan also played a father, desperate to save his ailing son after he is given just five months to live. The son needs a lung donation and to give him a bump on the donor list, Madhavan goes on to kill spree, eliminating those above him on the list.

