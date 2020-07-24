Breathe actor Saiyami Kher: I am privileged, can afford to not resume work immediately

Slowly crawling back to normalcy is how the entertainment industry can be best described at this point of time. While the shoot of several TV, web shows and ads have resumed, films are yet to follow the suit.

Actor Saiyami Kher agrees that waiting and assessing the situation is the right way to go about it instead of rushing into things.

“It’s still a long way before we resume any kind of work. I have a project that is 80 percent complete, but even then the makers and producers are sceptical about resuming and feel that there’s no point raking any risk at this point,” shares the actor.

The actor, who was seen in web film Choked and the recently released season 2 of web series Breathe, feels there’s no harm in waiting out for a bit, especially for those who can afford to do so.

“One’s life is more important than anything else, everyone is waiting and seeing how things pan out. I feel someone like me who’re privileged and aren’t necessarily forced into going out, can afford to not resume work right now. We’re still comfortable (financially) and should try and remain at home,” asserts the 28-year-old.

Not planning to return to a film set anytime soon in Mumbai, Kher is staying with her parents in Nasik, Maharashtra. However, she admits that there are some people who have to resume work out of sheer necessity.

“The daily wagers working in the entertainment industry, who need work every day, we need to find a way outfor them. Akshay (Kumar) sir shot an advertisement, so things are slowly moving forward and that has to happen,” she says.

Even when the industry fully opens up, Kher feels that there will be an overhaul needed for sometime.

“If you’re making a love story or a story that involves a couple, how will you shoot it? I think we need to alter scripts as well. Makers will have to adapt and change the kind of content they’re making for a few years at least,” says Kher.

