Kajal Aggarwal wedding: Bride-to-be looks gorgeous in pink on her big day

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with interior design entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday. The actor was spotted in a pink salwar-kurta at her residence hours before the wedding. She was seen leaving for a different location.

Kajal Aggarwal poses for the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajal Aggarwal waves to the media. ( Varinder Chawla )

The videos and pictures from her pre-wedding festivities are proof that the actor is having a blast in the company of her friends and family despite the coronavirus pandemic. Now more pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies have appeared online.

A new video shows Kajal and her sister welcoming the guests to dhol beats. They are also seen grooving to the music as guests walk in. While she is seen dancing in a yellow kurta salwar and brown shades, her almost identical sister is seen in a pink traditional outfit with her son in her arms. They all seem to be in the mood for the festivities as the band plays the popular Punjabi number, Sona Sona.

Early morning on Friday, Kajal shared a stunning picture of herself from her haldi ceremony. The picture shot from a higher angle shows Kajal being smeared with turmeric during the pre-wedding celebrations. She mentioned the wedding hashtag #kajgautkitched in the caption.

Kajal decked up in a yellow kurta and floral jewellery for the haldi-mehendi function. More pictures from the event show her chilling with her friends and showing off her henna-decorated hands.

Kajal had recently shared the news of her wedding in a note on Instagram. She wrote, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

