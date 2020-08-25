Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bright days ahead: banking on the festive fervour!

Bright days ahead: banking on the festive fervour!

As festivals bring cheer to Indians, amid the pandemic, sectors such as sports, television and movies seem set to ride high on the positive ambience

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 17:40 IST

By Prashant Singh, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Reportedly, Star India, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League, may have hiked IPL ad rates by 20 to 25 per cent compared to the last season (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

There’s no doubt that the past five months or so have been far from being cheerful, due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. And the low-spirited mood has permeated through all walks of life – movies, advertising world, television as well as sports. However, now, as India enters the 2020 festive period, be ready to witness a number of activities across the board.

 

TV’s tent-poles

For starters, TV world will see new seasons of top non-fiction shows such as Bigg Boss, Indian Idol, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Dance India Dance, most likely around September-October. Industry insiders feel the launch of “tent-pole properties during the festive season” will drive ad revenues in a big way as the biggies are likely to attract substantial viewership. And for brands/advertisers, festive season can be the best period to attract eyeballs and create awareness, after lying low for close to six months.

Interestingly, as per an estimate, around 40-45 per cent of a year’s total advertising spend takes place in the festive period, between Ganesh Chaturthi and the New Year. “Generally speaking, people are in a positive frame of mind during the festive season. You can also call it the ‘big mood-lifter.’ And that positive outlook is great news because now, it’s already showing great signs of resurgence and also, a sense of normalcy vis-à-vis ad spendings,” says ad filmmaker and Bollywood director Vinil Mathew.



 

It’s action time

Not just TV, sports world is readying for a top shot with the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on September 19. Apparently, the official broadcaster may have hiked IPL ad rates by 20 to 25 per cent compared to the last season. Reported estimates suggest that the ad rates could be anything between Rs 12 lakh/10 seconds and Rs 12.5 lakh/10 seconds. Experts feel IPL coinciding with the festive season “can be the best combo”, thanks to the fact that Indians have missed watching live cricket.

“Indians love their festivals. So, it will bring in a positive outlook,” says ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, adding: “See, markets have been in a bad shape so, personally, I don’t see a huge spike [in ad spendings] but having said that, this could be the only feasible period [in 2020] for brands to advertise during top properties such as IPL or TV shows, and grab eyeballs.” Adds Mathew: “A number of top FMCG brands are back in the fray already, leading to the sector’s recovery in a big way. As advertising producers, we are getting calls almost every day from brands to shoot campaigns for them.”

 

Besides TV and sports, Bollywood will also be banking heavily on the festive season with two biggies – Sooryavanshi and ’83 – slated for Diwali and Christmas release. As talks are rife that the government will green signal the reopening of theatres in the next Unlock plan, industry insiders say they “have no doubt that top movies are going to do extremely well in theatres even if authorities allow them limited occupancy.”

As exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi puts it: “Since March, people have been living in tension with a gloomy atmosphere all around, so with the festive season, everyone’s mood gets uplifted. As for movies, in India, they have always given audiences a sense of escapism, and also load of entertainment.”

 

BOX

The Dhoni factor!

Even as IPL readies to kick off next month, many feel that one of the main attractions could well be ex-Indian cricket team member, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Experts feel since the Jharkhand lad has a humongous fan base, many want to watch him play again “for emotional reasons” as he has just announced his retirement, and also “hasn’t played any cricket since last World Cup.” “You can’t take away the fact that people have a special connect with MS, and that’s why they would love to watch him in action again,” says Kakkar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ClickOnCare is trusted and supported by celebrities and medical fraternity
Aug 25, 2020 18:28 IST
Two ITBP jawans missing as vehicle falls into Satluj river
Aug 25, 2020 18:27 IST
Raigad building collapse: Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia
Aug 25, 2020 18:28 IST
Boating in Uttarakhand’s famous Naini Lake to resume from September 1
Aug 25, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.