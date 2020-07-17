Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has reacted to filmmaker R Balki’s recent challenge to name him better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Balki’s comments came in the middle of an ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

Calling nepotism a ‘foolish argument’, Balki had said in a Hindustan Times interview, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

Reacting to Balki’s comments, Avinash wrote in a tweet, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don’t step out to watch them.” Avinash clarified in a second tweet that he thinks both Ranbir and Alia are ‘brilliant’, “but to say tht there are no other actors beyond nd better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others...” He further assured that he isn’t taking a dig at anyone, but just at ‘ideas and opinions’.

Earlier in the day, writer and editor Apurva Asrani had also dismissed Balki’s comments. In his reply on Twitter, Apurva wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren’t the only good actors.” He added, “Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them.”

