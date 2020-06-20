Bulbbul: Anushka Sharma shares stunning visuals, gives a shoutout to team

Anushka Sharma has given a shoutout to the team of her upcoming film, Bulbbul. The actor is co-producer of the horror film that is lined for release on Netflix this month.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a few stills from the film and wrote, “Shoutout to the guys behind the scenes and the ones in it, for bringing Bulbbul to life. #Bulbbul premieres June 24, only on @Netflix_In.” The first still shows a child actor decked up as a Bengali bride and sitting in her new bedroom post her marriage to Rahul Bose’s character. The other still shows her having a conversation with her groom.

A still from Bullbul.

Rahul Bose (right) in a still from Bulbbul.

There is also a still of a chudail which has been mentioned in the trailer. Its the visual of a young girl with long curly hair, standing in a forest as sunlight falls on her through the trees. Another is a still of actor Paoli Dam, in a traditional Bengali sari, lying on the bed with a worried look on her face. The shadow of the objects in her bedroom fall on her face.

The chudail mentioned in the Bulbbul trailer.

Paoli Dam in a still from Bulbbul.

Just five days ahead of its release, Netflix on Friday released a intriguing trailer of Bulbbul on Friday. As the trailer of the horror film begins, two children are seen in a hand-carriage while one of them narrates a story of a demon-woman to the other one. The child is seen giving a brief description of the demon-woman and the trailer is seen featuring visuals complementing the description.

As the trailer proceeds further, it revolves around social evils like child marriage. A child bride can be seen growing up into a woman ruling the household. The rest of the trailer is woven in mystery, supernatural events, and an edgy narrative.

The Indian Netflix original features several actors like Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film has been bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films.

