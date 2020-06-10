Bulbbul teaser: Anushka Sharma gives first glimpse at her Netflix horror movie, watch video

Sections
Bulbbul teaser: After Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma’s next production is a supernatural thriller for Netflix. The film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Bulbbul teaser: Anushka Sharma shared the first look at her production, a horror film for Netflix.

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma has shared the first teaser of her upcoming Netflix original film, Bulbbul, and it is quite intriguing. After the critically acclaimed Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime, Bulbbul has been produced by Anushka and brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films but doesn’t star the actor.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It is set to release on Netlflix on June 24.

Sharing the teaser, Anushka tweeted, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia . Can’t wait to share more! @OfficialCSFilms #KarneshSharma #AnvittaDutt @manojmittra #SaurabhMalhotra.”

It shows a young girl leaping across what could be a red moon as haunting music plays in the background.



 

Netflix described the horror film thus: ‘A child bride grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village.’ According to reports, the film explores the legend of a ‘chudail’.

Anushka had featured in two films in 2018: Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. She has not signed any project after that as an actor.

