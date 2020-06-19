Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix original is a scary affair, watch

The first trailer of Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Bulbbul is out and it is sure to scare you. The Netflix original features Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary in important roles.

The film trailer opens with a kid asking for a story to be told and it soon transforms into a horror story. The video drops ample hints that it revolves around a child bride and the injustices meted out to children. While the trailer sketches a scary set up with haunting music and edgy narrative, it also underlines certain social issues including child marriage and abusive landlords. Anushka shared the trailer and wrote, “#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In.”

According to Netflix, “This mystery is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul’s] world.”

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It is set to release on Netlflix on June 24.

About her production ventures, Anushka recently told PTI, “We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company.”

