Sections
Home / Bollywood / Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix original is a scary affair, watch

Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix original is a scary affair, watch

Check out the first trailer of Anushka Sharma’s next production, Bulbbul.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

A still from Bulbbul trailer.

The first trailer of Anushka Sharma’s latest production, Bulbbul is out and it is sure to scare you. The Netflix original features Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary in important roles.

The film trailer opens with a kid asking for a story to be told and it soon transforms into a horror story. The video drops ample hints that it revolves around a child bride and the injustices meted out to children. While the trailer sketches a scary set up with haunting music and edgy narrative, it also underlines certain social issues including child marriage and abusive landlords. Anushka shared the trailer and wrote, “#Bulbbul - Official Trailer What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In.”

 

According to Netflix, “This mystery is an Indian fable set in 20th century Bengal. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul from innocence to strength, as the legend of a chudail casts a looming shadow over her [Bulbbul’s] world.”



Also read: Bulbbul teaser: Anushka Sharma gives first glimpse at her Netflix horror movie, watch video

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul features Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. It is set to release on Netlflix on June 24.

About her production ventures, Anushka recently told PTI, “We have had a few things which have been greenlit already, so we will start the process of writing for those. Our slate is quite full at Clean Slate and I think it’s a great time for Karnesh and me at the moment. Over the past six years, this is what we’ve been working towards and we’re very happy that we will be able to continue our vision for the company.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand,’ says Kamal Jain
Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
Gumma government school superintendent commits suicide in Shimla
Jun 19, 2020 13:11 IST
Gabriel wants to forget last year’s controversy and move on
Jun 19, 2020 13:06 IST
‘Sorry is not enough’, Caribbean says of British apologies for slavery
Jun 19, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.