Bye-bye 2020: From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty, the year of Bollywood’s biggest baby boom

The year that went by has been certifiably the worst for many people. However, the year also brought a tonne of happiness for a lot of families. Even in Bollywood, the year may not have been just what everyone was hoping for, but for some stars such as Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, it’s brought a new meaning to their lives with the happy news of their pregnancies.

Beginning from the month on February, some of our most favourite stars started announcing the arrival of their newest family members or sharing the pregnancy news with their fans. Here’s looking back at the year when Bollywood experienced its biggest baby boom and all the stars couples who have or will soon be becoming parents.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and announced her pregnancy with social media posts in August. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Anushka wrote in her post. During her pregnancy, Anushka also went to Dubai to cheer for Virat at the IPL 2020. She has said that after delivering her baby in January, she will resume work from May.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second baby after son Taimur. The official confirmation was preceded by rumours and a statement by her father saying that the couple should have another baby so that Taimur would not be left alone. Just a few hours later, Kareena and Saif said that they were indeed going to welcome a second baby soon.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year. The baby was born via surrogacy and on an episode of No Filter Neha, Shilpa said, “#Guts to me, I am 45 and I’ve had another child. I’ll be 50 and my child is 5.” Shilpa and Raj also have a son named Viaan.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Soon after announcing their engagement in January, Hardik and Natasa announced that they were expecting a baby in May. The couple welcomed their son Agatsya in July and have been doting parents to him since. They regularly share photos and videos with Agatsya, playing and posing with him.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

In August, television actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu announced that they are expecting their third child. Karanvir wrote on Instagram, “Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already. Best birthday gift ever.” They also have adorable twin daughters names Vienna and Raya Bella.

Also read: Anil Kapoor realises his dream, says: ‘I wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps like people do’

Nakkul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Actor Nakkul and his singer wife Jankee announced her first pregnancy in November. The couple also had a beautiful baby shower recently. Sharing a bunch of photos from the maternity photoshoot, Jankee wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.” Nakuul decided to go with a video that shared moments of their life together over the years. “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,’ he wrote with the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more