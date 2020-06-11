Sections
Home / Bollywood / Can you spot Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in this ‘serious throwback’ pic?

Can you spot Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor in this ‘serious throwback’ pic?

Actors Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have shared a throwback picture from when they were kids. Can you spot them?

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have been sharing throwback pictures on social media.

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of himself and cousin Sonam Kapoor as kids. The picture was originally shared by his designer friend Kunal Rawal, and Arjun reposted on his Instagram stories. “Some serious throwback,” Kunal wrote in his post, which has also been shared by Sonam.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen wearing a T-shirt and a matching pair of shorts, while Sonam stands at the back of the crowd. The cousins often share old pictures of themselves on social media. For Sonam’s birthday recently, Arjun posted a picture of the two of them hugging, and captioned it, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”

 

 



In April, Sonam shared a picture from 1988, which showed her with cousins Mohit and Akshay Marwah, as well as Arjun. She captioned it, “I miss you all..” A couple of days later, Arjun shared an even older picture of the four of them and wrote, “When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ???”

Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor, and Sonam is the daughter of Boney’s brother, actor Anil Kapoor. While Arjun’s last film was the historical epic Panipat, Sonam last appeared in The Zoya Factor.

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s family chat with Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, with a tonne of childhood pics

In a January interview to Hindustan Times, Arjun admitted that he doesn’t get enough time to chill with his family. “Janhvi and I have been busy working. Khushi was in New York, and I haven’t met Sonam and Harsh since Diwali last year. It is long overdue, thank you for reminding me!” he said.

