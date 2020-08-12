Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala prays for Sanjay Dutt’s health: ‘I know you are tougher’

Actor Manisha Koirala has wished good health to actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Manisha is a cancer survivor herself.

“Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being,” she wrote in a tweet.

Manisha played Sanjay’s mother Nargis Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead in the film.

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not “fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours”. She extended her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes that triggered on social media for Dutt’s speedy recovery.

“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” read her statement. “Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity,” she added.

On August 8, the Munnabhai MBBS actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well” and his reports for Covid-19 were negative. On Tuesday, however, he announced that he is taking a short break from work for his medical treatment.

The 61-year-old actor shared a statement to Twitter and wrote, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.” The Khalnaayak actor further said “My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

