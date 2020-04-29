Sections
Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh mourns Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I know the pain, some are lucky to survive, some don’t’

Cricketer and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh has said he is aware of Irrfan Khan’s journey and the pain he must have gone through.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:45 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Irrfan died on Wednesday.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. The cricketer said he knew that Irrfan khan had fought till the end and he is in a better place now.

On March 16, 2018, Irrfan had announced through a Twitter post that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumor - a rare form of cancer. Yuvraj, who also battled cancer, said that he is well aware of the journey and the pain that Irrfan must have gone through.

 

“I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don’t I’m sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul RIP,” Yuvraj tweeted.



Irrfan passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. He was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like ‘The Lunchbox’ and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed grief over the demise of the ace Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan Taking to Twitter, Sehwag condoled the death of the ‘great talent’ and wrote, “A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers #IrfanKhan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, politicians and members of the Bollywood and Hollywood industries have extended heartfelt condolences on Irrfan’s death. (ANI)

