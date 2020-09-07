Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa, takes emotional baggage to space in new Netflix film

Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa, takes emotional baggage to space in new Netflix film

Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa tasked with preparing dead people for reincarnation in Cargo, a new sci-fi film slated for release on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Vikrant Massey in a still from the Cargo trailer.

Netflix India has unveiled the first trailer for Cargo, two days before its release. Directed by Arati Kadav, the science-fiction film stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

Set almost entirely aboard a spaceship, the film focusses on Vikrant’s character, a ‘rakshasa’ named Prahastha, whose job it is to prepare recently deceased people for rebirth. After several years performing his duties aboard the spaceship, an assistant named Yuvishka is sent to help him out.

 

The trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s idiosyncratic tone and some of the ideas that it tackles. It is an exploration of Eastern concepts such as rebirth, through the lens of a Hollywoodized genre such as sci-fi. In an interview to HuffPost, Arati said that the genre hasn’t really been explored in India. “Sci-fi has had a lot of false starts in the country. So I wanted to make something so local that everyone in India could relate to it. I wanted to infuse the stories we all heard growing up into a science fiction narrative, and that’s how I arrived here,” she said.



She also said that the filmmaking process wasn’t without its obstacles, but she surrounded herself with trusted collaborators. “I didn’t pitch this film to anyone. I just went to the people that I trusted and who trusted me and told them that I was working on a project. They knew me well enough to realize I wasn’t kidding around and instantly agreed to come aboard. That’s when I revealed the concept of Cargo to them. So, almost everyone involved in the creative team is a first timer, like me. We have a first time cinematographer, VFX artist, editor, music producer, and in a way, even the producers,” she said.

Also read: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma refuse to play by the rules

Cargo is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and with Vikramaditya Motwane serving as executive producer. The film played at the SXSW and MAMI film festivals. It is slated for a September 9 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atmanirbhar Bharat: India becomes 4th country to test Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
Centre to provide ‘Y-plus’ category security cover to Kangana Ranaut
Sep 07, 2020 12:26 IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Sep 07, 2020 12:45 IST
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Sep 07, 2020 12:21 IST

latest news

Commuters protest at Mumbai’s Virar railway station, seek more local trains
Sep 07, 2020 13:05 IST
Samsung sets a new bar for privacy with industry-first innovations such as Quick Switch & Content Suggestions on Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71
Sep 07, 2020 13:04 IST
Two suspected members of Babbar Khalsa International held in Delhi after shootout, six pistols 40 rounds seized
Sep 07, 2020 13:04 IST
Celebrity endorsements for hygiene and personal care brands on a rise
Sep 07, 2020 13:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.