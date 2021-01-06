Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Casanova: Tiger Shroff releases teaser for his second single, Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for it. Watch

Casanova: Tiger Shroff releases teaser for his second single, Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for it. Watch

Tiger Shroff has shared the teaser for his song, titled Casanova. This will be his second single after Unbelievable. Tiger said that his fans’ support has given him the confidence to keep singing.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff will soon release his second song.

Actor Tiger Shroff seems to be getting more confident about his singing career. On Wednesday, he shared the teaser for his second single, titled Casanova.

Sharing a short video of himself in his full, ripped glory, Tiger wrote, “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I’ve sung and it’s your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what’s coming.”

 

With a music video directed by Punit Malhotra, Casanova is composed by Avitesh, and is bankrolled by Qyuki and Tiger. The music producer of the song is TrakFormaz, with Santha as the DoP.

Tiger received good wishes from his industry friends and colleagues. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani shared the teaser on Instagram Stories and wrote that she ‘can’t wait’ for it. His first song, Unbelievable, was even featured on the Billboard Global chart. Other than this, Tiger will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2, along with Jackky Bhagnani’s Ganapath.

Also read: Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Tiger and Disha were recently in the Maldives for a holiday. They have been rumoured to be dating for several years. On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma asked Anil Kapoor which Bollywood actor’s diet he’d like to steal. He immediately named the very fit Tiger, but said that he hasn’t worked with him yet. “Lekin uski jo woh hai na (But his girl) Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet,” he added. Anil and Disha worked together on Malang.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Madhya Pradesh: FIR against farmer leader for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
by Debabrata Mohanty

latest news

We’re not annoyed, know what’s important: Rahane on quarantine controversy
by hindustantimes.com
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
How to rock bling post holidays
by Manish Mishra
Vijay Sethupathi to team up with Vetrimaaran for next project: report
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.