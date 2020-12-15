Case filed against Saif Ali Khan for remark that Adipurush will make Raavan ‘humane’

Saif Ali Khan is in hot water for his comment that his upcoming mythological epic Adipurush will make Raavan ‘humane’ and ‘justify’ his abduction of Sita. An advocate from Uttar Pradesh has filed a case against the actor and director Om Raut for hurting religious sentiments. Saif had retracted his statement and issued an apology after facing backlash.

The plea will be heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, reports IANS. December 23 has been fixed as the hearing date.

Himanshu Srivastava, a civil court advocate, said in his petition that he is a believer of Sanatan Dharma. He said that traditionally, Lord Ram is considered a symbol of good, while Raavan is viewed as evil.

Saif, who is playing a character based on Raavan in Adipurush, had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror earlier this month, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.” However, after facing backlash, he retracted his statement.

Himanshu claimed that the interview was a negative portrayal of ‘faith in Sanatan Dharma’. He added that witnesses Vinod Srivastava, Ajit Singh, Brijesh Nishad, Nilesh Nishad, Surya Prakash Singh and Vivek Tiwari also saw the interview online on December 9 and their religious sentiments were hurt as well.

Saif recanted his remarks after many, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam, objected to it. In a statement, he said, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions.”

