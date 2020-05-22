‘Caveman sessions’: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his lockdown look in new shirtless selfie

Sections
Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday shared a shirtless picture of himself. See it here.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana is in Mumbai with his family amid lockdown.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been using his time at home through much of the quarantine period writing poetry, exercising, spending time with family among other things. His latest picture suggests he has grown his hair.

Sharing a picture of himself as an Instagram story, he simply said ‘Caveman sessions’. The picture shows the actor in his shirtless avatar; with the focus on his long hair.

Some time back, the actor had taken to Instagram to talk about his favourite films from the ’90s. Proudly calling himself a 90s kid, Ayushmann wrote: “I’m a 90s kid. Smiling face with sunglasses I think ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ is a cult. So is ‘DDLJ’. Can’t miss ‘Rangeela’ also. Sigh. Too many classics.”

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’



Only recently, he had spoken about his film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, in which he co-starred with Parineeti Chopra, as it completed three years. Reminiscing the film’s journey and moments spent in Kolkata, Ayushmann wrote: “Abhimanyu Bubla Roy (his character in the film) was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi (the nor’westers) the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad (thank you) for all the love.”



On the occasion of Mother’s Day, he had came up with a song as tribute to all moms to mark the day on May 10. Titled Ma, the song has been composed by Rochak Kohli on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini.

(With agencies inputs)

