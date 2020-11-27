CBFC takes scissors to Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani, deletes dialogue on crime against women in Delhi

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cut some dialogues in Abir Sengupta’s comedy Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani in the titular role. One of the changes made by the censor board is switching the word ‘haramzade’ with ‘aatankvaadi’.

A dialogue on crime against women in Delhi has been deleted. It has been replaced with the more generic line: “Crime against women aaj kal jitna ho raha hai na uska koi jawab nahi hai tumhare paas...tolerant ke naam par to fraud ho tum log (You have no explanation for the increasing number of crimes against women. You are frauds in the name of being tolerant).”

Indoo Ki Jawani tells the story of Indira Gupta aka Indoo, a free-spirited girl from Ghaziabad who turns to dating app Tinder to find love on the advice of her best friend Sonal, played by Mallika Dua. She seems to find the perfect match in Samar, played by Aditya Seal, but discovers that he is a Pakistani national disguised as a man from Hyderabad. As she hears a news bulletin about suspected terrorists from Pakistan infiltrating the city, she begins to suspect him. He, however, swears innocence.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the scheduled release of Indoo Ki Jawani on June 5 was pushed. Amid speculation that the film might get a direct-to-digital release, it was announced that it will be out in theatres.

Kiara recently shared on Instagram that Indoo Ki Jawani will release in theatres on December 11 this year. Sharing a new poster of the film, she wrote, “It’s Happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020.”

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

