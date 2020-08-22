CBI conducts investigation at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra home, reportedly recreates scene of death

Sections
The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation at actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra home on Saturday.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation officers arrived at the Bandra home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, where he was found dead on June 14, to conduct an investigation. The CBI has already questioned two members of Sushant’s house staff, as it takes over the case from the Mumbai Police, who had previously questioned more than 60 persons in connection to the matter.

Hindustan Times previously reported that the team would recreate the scene of his death scientifically, using weights. On Friday, the CBI questioned cook Neeraj Singh and manager Samuel Miranda at the guest house in Santacruz area of Mumbai, where they are staying.

A team conducts forensic analysis outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s building. ( Varinder Chawla )

A team of officials met deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday to collect documents pertaining to the case. Sushant’s personal items including three mobile phones, a laptop, clothes, a blanket, bedsheets, a green kurta, and a glass, as well as the CCTV footage of his house and building will also be collected by the CBI, it was reported.

Two people enter Sushant Singh Rajput’s building. ( Varinder Chawla )

The actor’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her and her family of abetting Sushant’s suicide and misappropriating his money. A team of Bihar police officials had previously arrived in Mumbai to conduct its own investigation, but after a turf war broke out between the two departments, the Supreme Court said that in the interest of a fair investigation, the CBI should take over.



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

The CBI has also approached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to look into the autopsy files related to Sushant’s death. The team of AIIMS officials will explore all angles to the case, including murder.

