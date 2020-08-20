CBIForSSR it is after 65 days: Raveena Tandon, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shekhar Suman and others pray truth prevails and justice is served

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!!,” this tweet by Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, sums up what the late actor’s fans and family must be feeling as the Supreme Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe his death.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14, and Mumbai Police said prima facie it was a suicide. On July 28, Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and others of abetting the actor’s suicide. On July 29, she moved the SC to transfer the case to Mumbai, claiming Bihar didn’t have any jurisdiction. After a Patna cop probing the case was forcibly quarantined in Mumbai, the Bihar government on August 4 recommended to the Centre that the death be probed by the CBI. On Wednesday, the SC held the Patna FIR as valid.

Ankita Lokhande, Rajput’s ex, tweeted: “Justice is the truth in action Truth wins ....”

Here’s what the industry people have to say on the judgement:

MADHUR BHANDARKAR, FILMMAKER: It’s a welcome judgement by the H’ble Supremem Court. I am sure that his case will get closure after the premium agency of the country’s investigation. Justice will finally get served for his family, and millions of his fans across the world

SHEKHAR SUMAN, ACTOR: I am rejoicing, no words to express our happiness, because this has been an unending, and relentless fight. It’s been June 14 since I have been raising my voice (Rajput’s death took place that day), I went to Bihar to meet his family, and people joined and it became a huge worldwide movement. I think this is victory of democracy, truth and hope of billions of people, and especially youngsters who were continually at it and gave me a lot of support. Together all of us were able to achieve this. After a point, this was a foregone conclusion, because when people rise to an occasion, there is no stopping, it’s like a Tsunami. It’s a historical verdict and day.

RAVEENA TANDON, ACTOR: It’s a great victory for the people and I am glad because it was literally a billion people asking for justice and I do believe that there will be now a fair trial and there will be justice ultimately because the more you see and the more we are reading, it’s getting murkier and fishier so there definitely must be something otherwise it cannot reach this point. I just do hope and pray for his soul that he rests in peace. He was a wonderful person, bright, young star literally and I am not saying star in the filmy connotation, I am saying star like what our galaxy has. He went too soon. I am really happy that the CBI has now taken over this inquiry because we do all want to know and we do all believe that if there’s some kind of unfair play to this whole thing, the guilty must be punished. This industry, this world, then only becomes a better and a cleaner place to live in, more professional.

SHARAD MALHOTRA, ACTOR: CBI taking over the case is a fantastic decision. All the speculations will end now. The truth will be found now, and as an actor from the same fraternity, I also want justice for Sushant. We all will get peace once all the mysteries are solved and the truth is uncovered. Better late than never.

KAMYA PANJABI, ACTOR: It’s the first step towards justice. We all have faith. But the delay that was happening, I don’t understand. Earlier, with folded hands, a woman, Rhea Chakraborty, requested for a CBI enquiry, the one who claimed she was madly in love with Rajput. Then, questions were raised ‘why CBI’, there was something fishy right there.

SAUMYA TANDON, ACTOR: It’s the right judgement, it’s good that the truth will come out. It’s very important for the closure of the family, friends and everybody in the nation, because everyone was aroused, nobody knows what the truth is. Also, it’s very important because there is so much speculation going on around, which is very disturbing. This should stop, it’s almost like a medial trial happening. It’s good that a proper investigation is going to be done, and everybody is going to get their answers.

ADHYAYAN SUMAN, ACTOR: Reaction is the same as the nation, the public and my father have been fighting for so many days. It’s a huge victory for public first and then all of us. Of course, I have been wanting this probe for the longest time, and somewhere down the line it gives the common man a ray of hope that yes, justice will be served with CBI taking over.

