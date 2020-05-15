Celebs deal with virtual schooling amid lockdown, say kids are adapting well

The schools are shut and kids are cooped up inside their homes. And with no guarantee about the lockdown lift, studies must go on. Schools have devised new ways for imparting education — online classes. Many celebrities are making sure that their kids are embracing technology to keep their education going, while also being involved in the process completely.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been busy home schooling her son, Viaan, and keeping the seven-year-old busy with studies and craft work. ”It is driving me nuts. It is exhausting. But I have to give credit to my husband (Raj Kundra). I come in and do like 20 percent , he does 80 percent of the job. I am tech challenged, I don’t even how to get into a link. Raj is also at home and he is taking care of the home schooling aspect,” she shares.

Genelia Deshmukh’s three-year-old son Rahyl has been taking online lessons, according to a video shared by the actor on social media. She recently shared on social media, “At first I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease.. All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine.. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone.”

Actor Tara Sharma Saluja admits that while she was a bit nervous when kids started staying at home amid the lockdown, she has been very impressed with the way schools are a fabulous job of keeping kids in routine with online classes. “Our kids are quite independent. My elder son is 10 and my younger son is eight, so I don’t have to be overtly involved but yes it is hectic for sure. School begins at 8:45 in the morning and I am very strict that they are ready and at their desk by then. They feel the difference between a Monday and a Sunday because they have to follow a schedule,” she says.

Technology has indeed come to the rescue to students, who are unable to go to schools and it has also filled the gap between classroom learning and homeschooling. Actor Ashish Chowdhry’s three kids are continuing school with the help of digital classrooms set up by their schools.

“Fortunately, somehow I have lucked out a bit as my kids go to IB (International Baccalaureate) schools. They just have around 16- 18 students in a classroom. So they are able to have the teachers get on video calls and organize the whole online classroom with ease,” he says.

Actor Hiten Tejwani is happy that his 10-year-old twin daughters Katya and Neevan are not sitting idle at home and have an option to attend school even from home. “They start every morning at 9 and it goes on for 3-4 hours. They study, if they have doubts they ask their teachers and they submit their work online,” he says.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been tutoring his six-year-old son on Zoravar and so has been Tisca Chopra.

Actor Mandira Bedi, too, says she that she follows a strict schedule and there are no compromises with her son, Vir, 8. Talking about his schedule, she shares, “I don’t jump straight into assignments. I give him his one hour of reading that he has to do. Then I get into his first subject, and then next. The school has given him something of passion project to do, so we decided we are going to do poster on the four H’s which is need of the hour now - happiness, hygiene , habits and hope.”

There are many others from Bollywood who have now become full-time teachers to their kids. Tusshar Kapoor in fact admits that he has become a lockdown teacher to his three-year-old son, Laksshya.

“We have online chats with his teachers and friends, which the school organizes every once a week. Plus, I am taking all his lessons, from rhymes, to art and craft to physical education,” he says.