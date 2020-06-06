Celina Jaitly advises those battling depression: ‘Get help, eliminate from your life all those who bring you down’

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, who recently made her comeback, opened up about her depression and offered advice for those battling the condition. She said depression is insidious, and people may not recognise it, making it even more essential to seek help.

Celina told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Getting better from depression is a lifelong commitment. Depression mostly doesn’t show. It lives within, and people don’t recognise it, worrying that it will shatter their very being. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. Therefore, get help, eliminate from your life all those who bring you down or add to the negativity, exercise (believe me, it helps), don’t be shy to ask for help. The broken will always be able to love harder than most because once you’ve been in the dark, you learn to appreciate everything that shines.”

Revealing how her husband Peter Haag stood by her side throughout, she added, “The true test of all romances and candlelight’s and valentine hearts boils down to times like this when one is down and out. My husband was the Chief Commercial Officer of one of the leading organisations in the world when the depression hit me. I was rendered completely helpless.” Celina had earlier revealed how her husband left his job and moved to a different place for her when she lost her parents and one of her twin sons.

About working on her latest outing, Season’s Greetings: A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh, she told the entertainment website, “I remember while I was super excited to play Romita, when it came to my scenes with the wonderful and gorgeous Lillette, exploring a mother-daughter relationship aspect in the story was not easy. Having just lost my mother, it was tough to say the word Ma and not have a breakdown. I cried a lot on the sets. Only Ram knew about it, and he comforted me throughout.”

