Sections
Home / Bollywood / Celina Jaitly Haag: Children from lineage have natural immunity from the sexual harassment that exists in Bollywood

Celina Jaitly Haag: Children from lineage have natural immunity from the sexual harassment that exists in Bollywood

Actor Celina Jaitly Haag says that nepotism exists everywhere, not just in Bollywood and it is not bad till it blocks new talent and doesn’t acknowledge merit.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:05 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Celina Jaitly Haag’s portrayal of Romita in her latest short film Seasons Greeting earned her praise.

Celina Jaitly Haag recently spoke about facing harassment in Bollywood for almost eight years before she decided to finally take a break. While she agrees nepotism is prevalent in every sector, the actor-activist feels that a problem arises when it blocks the entry of new talent.

“Nepotism is not bad, if there’s a successful transition from one generation to another, which merits talent. But when it blocks the entry of new talent, there’s is a big problem. Despotism favours the despot, nepotism favours the despot’s genes. Also, children from film lineage have natural immunity from the sexual harassment that exists in Bollywood. And my journey was always a yo-yo between the two,” explains the actor agreeing that such difficulties in work life does affect one’s mental health.

 

would she, then, be okay if her kids decide to pursue films? “Of course, if they have talent, they’ll shine on their own merit. I’d always encourage them to be a part of evolved, inclusive and harassment free work environments, and each of their projects also must give opportunity to a new talent to shine as well,” asserts the actor whose latest short film Seasons Greetings was awarded at 9th Best Shorts Film Festival in California, USA and is now an official selection at IFFSA Toronto International Film Festival 2020.



The 38-year-old, who’s now working on her next, reveals that it’s supposed to go on floors next year. “I am super excited about something that I’ve wanted to pursue in comedy genre for a long time. It’s best not to speak much now, especially in times when all work spaces are hit by the pandemic,” adds Jaitly.

 

Meanwhile, the actor recently stepped down as the brand ambassador of Kashish International Film Festival over the debate around anti-CAA slogans raised at a pride gathering earlier this year.

Talking about the mercilessly trolling she faces she faced because of her association with the festival, she tells us, “Social media had initially emerged as an important platform for influencers and public to interact openly. However, in recent years, this interaction has become toxic with the rise of hate speeches, harassment and offensive content, specifically against women. People can even openly threaten sexual violence. Most of the violent trolling also emerges from baseless allegations. It should be deemed illegal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.