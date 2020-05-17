Celina Jaitly opens up on facing harassment in showbiz: ‘It takes you some time to figure out what is happening’

Celina Jaitly said that she has been at the receiving end of harassment not only in Bollywood but also in her modelling days.

Celina Jaitly has opened up about facing harassment and said that she had grown so accustomed to inappropriate behaviour, that it had become her attitude to just deal with it and move on. She not only faced harassment in Bollywood but also in the modelling industry, which she entered at the age of 15.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Celina said, “I was very lucky, initially, because I was a Feroz Khan girl. I was launched by Khan sahab. He loved me and I loved him. My God, he wouldn’t let anything come close to me. There is a saying, ‘Parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta.’ That was the situation while shooting with Khan sahab.” She made her debut in Janasheen, opposite Fardeen Khan, in 2003.

Celina added, “The negative side of this was that I became so comfortable and so protected that I did not think about what I will have to face after I leave FK Productions and go out... Yes, I have been through my share of harassment. It is bothersome but women in India go through a lot of harassment, not just in the film industry.”

Celina said that her experience with harassment started at the age of 15, when she became a model. She shared that it took a while for her to even understand what was happening when she was propositioned.

“For a 15-year-old girl with an army background, who thinks that everybody is a gentleman and then you go out in the world and face something like this, it takes you some time to figure out what the freaking hell is happening and why do people behave like that. Half the time, you don’t even know why is he propositioning or is that a proposition. You learn to deal with it. I realised, once I achieved success, I was so used to harassment that I would just take it with a pinch of salt and move on. This becomes your attitude,” she said.

Recently, Celina made her acting comeback after eight years with Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s short film, Season’s Greetings. The film is streaming on Zee5.

