Sections
Home / Bollywood / #ChallengeAccepted: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pendekar everyone else is taking the black-and-white challenge

#ChallengeAccepted: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pendekar everyone else is taking the black-and-white challenge

A lot of Bollywood celebs have been taking up the black-and-white picture challenge on Instagram, and tagging others in a campaign which is all about women empowerment.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:27 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Katrina Kaif’s black-and-white challenge post on Instagram.

Instagram has been abuzz since the past few days, with a host of Bollywood celebs sharing black and white pictures of themselves, right from Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, to Sonam K Ahuja, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Mira Kapoor, with the words ‘Challenge accepted’. The viral challenge also saw some write ‘Strong women lift up each other’, signifying that this challenge is all about positivity and women empowerment.  

Actor Zareen Khan tells us what’s it about, “I think it’s a great challenge where women are uplifting each other and spreading positivity, it’s much needed. In a world where women are always taught to take / see each other as competition and create insecurities amongst themselves, this challenge is all about spreading positivity and supporting each other.”

Echoing the same, actor-singer Sophie Choudry also adds, “At a time like this, we are all finding ways to connect with each other and lift each other’s spirits. Social media can be such a toxic place so it’s lovely when we can turn it into something so beautiful and positive.” 

 



Katrina Kaif too, took to Instagram “#challengeaccepted so grateful for the inspiration and support from all the women around me,” read her caption, tagging Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and her sister, Isabelle Kaif, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s father files FIR against Rhea: Patna Police
Jul 28, 2020 19:03 IST
Delhi HC questions DU on lack of preparedness for holding exams for differently abled students
Jul 28, 2020 18:57 IST
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Jul 28, 2020 19:02 IST
Two die as heavy rainfall damages railway over-bridge in north Bengal, triggers landslides
Jul 28, 2020 18:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.