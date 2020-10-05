Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies after prolonged illness

Vishal Anand was see in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal.

Former actor Vishal Anand has died after a prolonged illness. Vishal, whose real name was Bhisham Kohli, died on October 4, Sunday. He has worked with established names such as Ashok Kumar, Simi Garewal and Mehmood.

He also directed and produced a few films, including Chalte Chalte which also starred Simi Garewal. He also gave music director Bappi Lahiri a break in the films.

Vishal acted in only a few movies in his career, including, Chalte Chalte, SaReGaMaPa, Dil Se Mile Dil and Taxi Driver. Vishal starred in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal and he reportedly also produced the film. The film also marked music composer Bappi Lahiri’s big break in Bollywood.

