Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies after prolonged illness

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies after prolonged illness

Former actor Vishal Anand died after a long battle with ill health on Sunday. He acted in 11 films in the 1970s such as Chalte Chalte, Taxi Driver and DilSe Mile Dil.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vishal Anand was see in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal.

Former actor Vishal Anand has died after a prolonged illness. Vishal, whose real name was Bhisham Kohli, died on October 4, Sunday. He has worked with established names such as Ashok Kumar, Simi Garewal and Mehmood.

He also directed and produced a few films, including Chalte Chalte which also starred Simi Garewal. He also gave music director Bappi Lahiri a break in the films.

Vishal acted in only a few movies in his career, including, Chalte Chalte, SaReGaMaPa, Dil Se Mile Dil and Taxi Driver. Vishal starred in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal and he reportedly also produced the film. The film also marked music composer Bappi Lahiri’s big break in Bollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
Oct 05, 2020 14:27 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Oct 05, 2020 15:39 IST
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Oct 05, 2020 15:40 IST

latest news

No-reservation diners are restaurants’ latest problem amid covid
Oct 05, 2020 16:07 IST
JEE Advanced results 2020: Shubh Kumar, Aakriti emerge as Bihar toppers
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
Nobel Prize 2020: Who are Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton, Charles M Rice?
Oct 05, 2020 15:59 IST
We have taken first step to restart football activities: Praful Patel
Oct 05, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.