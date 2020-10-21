Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Title for Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor’s next with Abhishek Kapoor revealed. See pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together of the first time in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The title for Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s next film with Abhishek Kapoor has been revealed as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The makers also shared pictures of the lead cast and the director.

A photo shared by Ayushmann shows him and Vaani sitting on a couch with Abhishek next to them. A second photo shows a clapboard bearing the film’s name, held by someone wearing white rubber gloves for prevention against coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote, “Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.”

Ayushmann’s fans wished him good luck for the movie. “Ayush bro, you look stunning. All the very best in your hometown, pwetty hooman,” wrote one. “For the first time Ayushman built body rather than hair,” wrote another.

Vaani also shared the pictures and wrote, “It’s time to fall in love!Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.”

The film is reportedly a love story in which Ayushmann plays a ‘cross-functional athlete’. Speaking about the film, Ayushmann earlier told Bombay Times, “Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today, and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that’s close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer.”

“I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it,” he had said.

