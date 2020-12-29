Charu Asopa addresses sis-in-law Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl as ‘jiju’ at Christmas party in Dubai. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for a while now and their fans keep asking them to tie the knot. Looks like even their family may want the same for them.

Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen has shared a video on Instagram from their recent Christmas celebrations in Dubai. The video shows him partying with his wife Charu Asopa, Sushmita and Rohman. At one instance, Charu rushes to greet Rohman, calling him ‘jiju (brother-in-law)’. Rajeev then greets his sister and all of them enjoy good music and food together.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for a couple of years now. He is also a great friend of her daughters, Renee and Alisah. In a recent interview, Sushmita said that she always knew that Rohman was wise beyond his years and that they met after she responded to his DM on social media.

She told Zoom, “I am not one of those romantics who believe I need a man to complete me and I need this and that. I never felt like that in my life. Thank God for it because I believe only two-piece can make romance. Half and half don’t make a romance. I knew in my heart of hearts, that I was going to have the most incredible romance that would be a manifestation from many bucket lists. I usually don’t put conditions on things because I believe things happen at the right time and they help you to grow and then they move away. That’s part of life. But somethings you wish to stay and grow with you. So I was like come on come on it’s time to experience that.”

Sushmita had also narrated the ‘beautiful’ story of how they met in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand last year. “He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was,” she had said, adding, “I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

