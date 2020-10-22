Chhalaang song Care Ni Karda: Rajkummar Rao lip-syncing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap is craziest thing you’ll see today. Watch

The makers of Chhalaang have released the first song from the upcoming film. Titled, Care Ni Karda, it shows lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha playfully squabbling as a couple.

The song is produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh and also features a rap by him. The female portion is sung by Sweetaj Brar with lyrics by Alfaaz, Yo Yo and Hommie Dilliwala. The video shows Nushrat in a sari complaining to Rajkummar how he does not care for her. While he tries to get cosy with her, she lists all the times he has ignored her. Rajkummar then lip-syncs to a rap by Yo Yo, telling her about all the times he has proven himself to be an ideal lover.

Rajkummar plays a PT teacher in Chhalaang while Nushrat plays a computer science teacher. He falls for her but gets competition from another teacher, played by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is a comedy, directed by Hansal Mehta, who has previously worked with Rajkummar in Shahid, Aligarh, Citylights and Omerta.

For Hansal, the film is a departure from the socio-political films he is known for and says he took on the comedy-drama as a challenge to push himself. “There would have been no challenge for me without Chhalaang. That’s the joy of making films. It’s tough to make people laugh and that was a test for me. How do I pull off a comedy? I have made many cry, now was the time to make them laugh,” Mehta told reporters.

He was speaking at the virtual trailer launch of the film on Saturday. Mehta said as a filmmaker, one can’t afford to be “stagnant.” Crediting his first collaboration with Rao, the 2013 National Award winning drama Shahid as the start of his 2.0 version, Mehta said his recent work with the actor is a step ahead.

“Chhalaang gave me an opportunity to make a film that’s accessible to a larger audience. You have to tell different stories, have to challenge yourself each time when you make a film... Chhalaang is my version 3.0 if you may call it that.” The film is produced by actor Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

