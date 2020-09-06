Sections
Chhichhore turns 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma remember Sushant Singh Rajput, say ‘you’ll be in our hearts forever’

On the one year anniversary of Chhichhore, the star cast --Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma--remembered the film’s lead star Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and was a big hit.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma were seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.

The star cast and crew of Chhichhore is celebrating the first year anniversary of the film in memory of its lead star Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died this year in June and is being deeply missed by his co-stars.

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and even film director Nitesh Tiwari took to social media to share their messages. They also included a special video in their tweets. The clip shows some behind the screen pictures and short clips featuring the cast and crew of the film and some memorable moments with Sushant.

 

The emotional video starts with the song Woh Din from the movie playing in the backdrop, as the frame shows an album with the star cast of the film. As the album opens, it shows Sushant’s bond with the team members.The clip also shows some moments from movie promotions and the film sets. The clip ends with a crowd shouting Chhichhore as Sushant waves his hands in the air.



Shraddha wrote with the tweet, “In loving memory...#1YearOfChhichhore.”Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. Varun also paid an emotional tribute to Sushant. Nitesh tweeted, “You’ll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush #1YearOfChhichhore”

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Chhichhore is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6 last year.

