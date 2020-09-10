Chitrangada Singh on media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘The fight for justice should be for everyone’

Actor Chitrangada Singh has slammed the ongoing ‘media trial’ of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea, the girlfriend of the late actor, has been accused of abetting his suicide, and was recently arrested for drug procurement by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Insisting that justice must be equal for everyone and that the accused cannot be treated as guilty until proven, Chitrangada told The Times of India, “It definitely bothers me because it’s too extreme at times. You want to sit and judge people and their moral character so easily. I feel one should refrain from doing so because it’s affecting people and their families a lot. Yes, I do believe in justice but the fight for justice should be for everyone. A person is innocent until proven guilty. There’s a popular saying, ‘It’s better that 10 guilty men go free than one innocent man be wrongly convicted.’”

“Media trials can do a lot of damage to a person’s life. Suppose, hypothetically speaking, what if this person is found innocent at the end of it? So much damage has already been done to them and their peace of mind socially and it’s not fair. One should sit back and think about it as much as we are looking for justice. A little moral decency needs to be observed. Let law take its course. It might take its time but in the meanwhile, we should be compassionate a bit. What if Rhea is not guilty? Think about ‘what if’ before passing judgments,” she added.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB are probing various angles in the case.

While Sushant’s fans and family have been consistent in their allegations against Rhea, a section of the film industry came forward to support her earlier this week.

