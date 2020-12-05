Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Chitrangda Singh, accused of ‘copying opinions’ on farmers’ protest, gives a classy reply

Chitrangda Singh, accused of ‘copying opinions’ on farmers’ protest, gives a classy reply

Chitrangda Singh, who has been tweeting in support of farmers amid their ongoing protest against the farm laws, was accused of ‘copying opinions’ just for the sake of ‘media solidarity’. This is how she responded.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chitrangda Singh clapped back at a Twitter user who accused her of ‘copying opinions’ on the farmers’ protests.

Actor Chitrangda Singh, who has been vocal in her support of farmers and their massive protest against the contentious farm laws, gave a classy reply to a Twitter user who accused her of ‘copying opinions’ without knowing anything about the issue. She refuted the allegation and said that she has her own stand on the farmers’ protest. She also asked him to refrain from being sarcastic just because their opinions differ.

On Friday, Chitrangda had written on Twitter, “We need to keep them feeling protected...might sound selfish but for our own needs. They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat and blood. #respectfarmers.” She had added a hashtag - ‘farmers are lifeline’ - along with the tweet.

“Having opinions us a great thing and copying opiinions without knowing for the sake of showing media solidarity is other,” a Twitter user with the handle @HighbrowNish wrote to Chitrangda. She replied, “Believe me sir for something so basic so obvious I don’t need to copy opinions I do happen to have one of my own .. n u don’t need to use sarcasm just cuz my opinion is different than yours #FarmersFeedUs #FarmersAreNotTerrorists #FarmersAreLifeLine.”

 

Also read | ‘Ignore Kangana Ranaut, she is crazy’: Mika Singh slams her for picking on ‘soft targets’ like Karan Johar, warns ‘puttar iss taraf mat aao’

Chitrangda was recently in Kolkata, shooting for her upcoming film, Bob Biswas. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as a contract killer and is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s hit Kahaani.

Talking about returning to the set after eight months, Chitrangda had said, “It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of eight months. I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches
Dec 05, 2020 14:30 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building on Dec 10
Dec 05, 2020 14:32 IST
‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt begin fifth round of talks over farm bills
Dec 05, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

South Africa expects first virus vaccine delivery by mid-2021
Dec 05, 2020 14:46 IST
Maharashtra expands protected wildlife area beyond 10000 sq km
Dec 05, 2020 14:46 IST
Gulabi Gang to be formed in Indore next month
Dec 05, 2020 14:43 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to procure 52 forest produce items
Dec 05, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.