Sections
Home / Bollywood / Choked actor Saiyami Kher hopes that OTT platforms don’t become star-driven like Bollywood in this situation

Choked actor Saiyami Kher hopes that OTT platforms don’t become star-driven like Bollywood in this situation

The actor admits that the OTT platforms have proved to be a game changer for many including her and is elated with the response to her latest web film, Choked.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:52 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Saiyami Kher made her web debut with espionage series, Special Ops

As the uncertainty looms large over theatres reopening, it has sort of made OTT platforms the go-to option for filmmakers to release their ready films. Actor Saiyami Kher, who has done a couple of web projects and had more lined up, hopes that with this new trend of films coming out on web platforms, actors like her don’t lose out on opportunities.

“So far, it has been a very good space for actors like me. Big producers haven’t backed me after my first film,” shares Kher, who made her Hindi film debut with Mirzya in 2016, also her sole Bollywood project till date.

 

However, glad that OTT proved to be a game changer for her, she adds, “Web has given me the opportunity to showcase my talent and try my hands at different genres. It has opened up avenues for actors like me to do more work. I really hope that it continues and OTT platforms don’t become star driven like Bollywood films in this situation.”



Having said that, it’s not as if Kher feels the charm of cinema can ever go away, and hence, she hopes there can be a balance between the both mediums.

“There was someone like Saif Ali Khan who did a web series (Sacred Games) but that didn’t stop others to make films with other actors as well. I think there’s still place for other actors to find their way,” she continues, “I also hope makers stick to their beliefs and not make it only star driven. They should keep giving opportunities to people who deserve the role, or fit the part.”

Kher is elated with the response her latest web film, Anurag Kashyap’s Choked (based on demonisation) got, and says it’s only because of the OTT platforms that it could make its way to the audiences even during the lockdown.

“Our film was ready for release and timing couldn’t have been more perfect. This is a people where people are just wanting to watch new content because everyone is so fed up of being home because of the situation,” says Kher who is currently in Nasik, Maharashtra with her parents.

“I came here on March 15 and never left. I’m going to stay here till things get back to normal,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
Panvel records highest single day spike with 65 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
A depleted Telangana Congress may see another MLA move to TRS
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
JMM’s Shibu Soren and BJP’s Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.