Choked actor Saiyami Kher hopes that OTT platforms don’t become star-driven like Bollywood in this situation

As the uncertainty looms large over theatres reopening, it has sort of made OTT platforms the go-to option for filmmakers to release their ready films. Actor Saiyami Kher, who has done a couple of web projects and had more lined up, hopes that with this new trend of films coming out on web platforms, actors like her don’t lose out on opportunities.

“So far, it has been a very good space for actors like me. Big producers haven’t backed me after my first film,” shares Kher, who made her Hindi film debut with Mirzya in 2016, also her sole Bollywood project till date.

However, glad that OTT proved to be a game changer for her, she adds, “Web has given me the opportunity to showcase my talent and try my hands at different genres. It has opened up avenues for actors like me to do more work. I really hope that it continues and OTT platforms don’t become star driven like Bollywood films in this situation.”

Having said that, it’s not as if Kher feels the charm of cinema can ever go away, and hence, she hopes there can be a balance between the both mediums.

“There was someone like Saif Ali Khan who did a web series (Sacred Games) but that didn’t stop others to make films with other actors as well. I think there’s still place for other actors to find their way,” she continues, “I also hope makers stick to their beliefs and not make it only star driven. They should keep giving opportunities to people who deserve the role, or fit the part.”

Kher is elated with the response her latest web film, Anurag Kashyap’s Choked (based on demonisation) got, and says it’s only because of the OTT platforms that it could make its way to the audiences even during the lockdown.

“Our film was ready for release and timing couldn’t have been more perfect. This is a people where people are just wanting to watch new content because everyone is so fed up of being home because of the situation,” says Kher who is currently in Nasik, Maharashtra with her parents.

“I came here on March 15 and never left. I’m going to stay here till things get back to normal,” she says.

