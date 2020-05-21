Choked trailer: Anurag Kashyap cashes in on demonetisation in new Netflix film. Watch

Sections
Anurag Kashyap tackles demonetisation in his new Netflix film, Choked, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew. Watch here.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Saiyami Kher stars in Netflix’s Choked, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Netflix India has released the first trailer for Choked, the new film by director Anurag Kashyap, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew. The film is slated for a June 5 release, and marks Kashyap’s second Netflix project of the year, following the anthology film Ghost Stories.

According to the official synopsis, “Choked is the story of a hapless bank cashier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a source of unlimited money in her own kitchen.”

 

As the cash-strapped, frustrated bank cashier Sarita Pillai (Saiyami Kher) finds a surprise stash of cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every midnight. Her stagnated life finds a new direction to flow into. Night after night, she reaps the rewards of the miracle, as her good-for-nothing husband, Sushant (Roshan Mathew) becomes increasingly suspicious of her riches.



Also read: Anurag Kashyap is auctioning off his Filmfare award for Gangs of Wasseypur to raise funds coronavirus test kits

Choked marks the first collaboration of Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew and Anurag Kashyap. This is the first time that Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew are working with Netflix. With demonetisation as a backdrop, Choked explores the power struggle at every level - including those in a middle class home where Sarita earns the bread and Sushant is out of work. The film also features Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles, and a score composed by Karsh Kale.

Several filmmakers such as Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to congratulate Kashyap and the team on the film.

This marks Kashyap’s fourth collaboration with Netflix, following the hit crime series Sacred Games, which he co-directed with Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan, and the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

