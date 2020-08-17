Sections
Home / Bollywood / Chunky Panday says he and Ananya Panday can’t work in a film together, Salman Khan appears in Bigg Boss 14 promo

Chunky Panday says he and Ananya Panday can’t work in a film together, Salman Khan appears in Bigg Boss 14 promo

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In an interview, Chunky Panday said that if his daughter Ananya and he signed a film together, there would be a ‘word war at home’. Salman Khan featured in a new Bigg Boss 14 promo video, talking about 2020’s impact on entertainment.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Colors TV released a new video featuring Salman Khan, while Chunky Panday spoke about daughter in a new interview.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Chunky Panday says ‘there will be rivalry in the family’ if he signs a film with daughter Ananya Panday

Actor Chunky Panday said, in an interview, that there would be a ‘world war at home’ if he signed a film with his daughter, Ananya Panday, as they both were extremely competitive and would try to steal the spotlight.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14 new promo: Salman Khan says 2020 has raised questions on entertainment, promises a fitting reply

Colors TV on Sunday released a new promo video which shows Salman Khan sitting inside an empty cinema hall. The actor talks about how 2020 has raised a number of questions with regard to entertainment, adding how Bigg Boss will answer them all.

Read more here



Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reveals over 1 million joined prayer meet, Ankita Lokhande says ‘prayers can change anything’



Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that more than a million people joined the 24-hour spiritual meet and prayed for him. She thanked fans and well-wishers around the globe for their gesture.



Read more here

Kareena Kapoor shares a video capturing 50 years of Saif Ali Khan’s life: ‘Still felt there was so much more to be said’

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday shared a special video she made, capturing 50 years of husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s life. Saif celebrated his birthday with close family and friends on Sunday.

Read more here

Ankita Lokhande calls boyfriend Vicky Jain her ‘strength’ after denying rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput paying for her flat

Actor Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend, Vicky Jain, has come out in support of her after she took to Instagram to give details of flat registration and bank deductions as proof that she has been paying her home loan EMIs herself.

Read more here

