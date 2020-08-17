Chunky Panday says ‘there will be rivalry in the family’ if he signs a film with daughter Ananya Panday

Sections
Chunky Panday said that there would be a ‘world war at home’ if he signed a film with his daughter, Ananya Panday, as they both were extremely competitive and would try to steal the spotlight.

Chunky Panday said that Ananya Panday and he were both extremely competitive.

Actor Chunky Panday joked that there would be a ‘world war at home’ if he ever signed a film with his daughter, actor Ananya Panday. He said that both of them were extremely competitive and would try to outdo each other.

In an interview with IANS, Chunky said, “Ananya and I will have a lot of fun if we work together. We will have that one-upmanship because she is extremely competitive and so am I.” He went on to say that this ‘competitive’ spirit of theirs might just cause a ‘rivalry in the family’.

“If we come in front of the camera, main toh purana chawal hun (I am old), so I try to hog the limelight. Ananya will also try some tricks. There will be a rivalry in the family if we come together in one film. There will be a world war at home,” he quipped.

Chunky was rumoured to be playing Ananya’s father in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter, which also marks Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut. However, he denied the reports in a recent interview and clarified that he had not signed any project with his daughter yet.



In the recent past, Ananya has been at the receiving end of negativity online, when the nepotism debate was reignited after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s fans have claimed that he lost out on projects because of being an outsider and that he was isolated by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky said, “I don’t even know how this term insider and outsider have come into place. The moment you sign a film, you become an insider. It’s your first assignment that makes you an insider. From what I can tell you is that the equation of the industry has not changed. It is an equal playing field. You’ve to have a huge amount of luck and then things will fall in place.”

Talking about Ananya’s entry into Bollywood, Chunky said that he never pressurised her to follow in his footsteps. “If my daughter chose to get into films, it’s her prerogative, I’ve not forced her. I wanted to become a doctor. I couldn’t become one. My father was a renowned heart surgeon and my mother was a doctor. I must confess that I tried. And I just couldn’t succeed. Then I became an actor. Kids today decide what they want to do,” he said.

