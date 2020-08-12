Chunky Panday: ‘The moment you sign your first film, you become an insider’

Actor Chunky Panday, father of actor Ananya Panday, has said that a person who signs his or her first movie is no longer an outsider. The actor also said that newcomers shouldn’t get emotional over hate messages on social media platforms and that’s the only advice he would like to give Ananya as well amid the nepotism debate.

Sharing his views on the insider-outsider debate, the actor told The New Indian Express in an interview, “As for her (Ananya) journey, she knows exactly how she got her first film. When it comes to an insiders and an outsiders, the moment you sign your first film, you become an insider. You are no longer an outsider, who is a person trying to get into the film industry. Everyone has a different journey. You can never compare two careers ever. There are always hits and misses in careers. You arrive and you get busy and someone else gets your roles, then someone gets busy and you get their roles. I don’t see anything like an insider or outsider. I’ve been in the industry for around 33 years and everyone who is in the industry who’s arrived and is accepted is like your companion and co-worker. I’ve never seen the difference.”

On being asked if he gets hurt by the hate his daughter has been getting on social media for being a star kid, he said, “As a father, I feel appalled to see kids being attacked, young children, on social media platform. I feel for all those kids who get attacked. But you have chosen to be on that platform.”

Sharing an advice for his daughter on how to deal with trolls, he said, “You have to learn to use it as a tool, it can’t become your personality. You have to treat it like you treat your phone. You can’t get emotional and you can’t let that get you.”

Ananya was trolled for her statement on Chunky’s struggle as an actor during film journalist Rajeev Masand’s roundtable chat. She had said, “My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

