Sections
Home / Bollywood / Chunky Panday: ‘The moment you sign your first film, you become an insider’

Chunky Panday: ‘The moment you sign your first film, you become an insider’

Chunky Panday describes an outsider as a person trying to get into the film industry. He said the moment a person signs a film, he/she becomes an insider.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:59 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chunky Panday is the father of actor Ananya Panday.

Actor Chunky Panday, father of actor Ananya Panday, has said that a person who signs his or her first movie is no longer an outsider. The actor also said that newcomers shouldn’t get emotional over hate messages on social media platforms and that’s the only advice he would like to give Ananya as well amid the nepotism debate.

Sharing his views on the insider-outsider debate, the actor told The New Indian Express in an interview, “As for her (Ananya) journey, she knows exactly how she got her first film. When it comes to an insiders and an outsiders, the moment you sign your first film, you become an insider. You are no longer an outsider, who is a person trying to get into the film industry. Everyone has a different journey. You can never compare two careers ever. There are always hits and misses in careers. You arrive and you get busy and someone else gets your roles, then someone gets busy and you get their roles. I don’t see anything like an insider or outsider. I’ve been in the industry for around 33 years and everyone who is in the industry who’s arrived and is accepted is like your companion and co-worker. I’ve never seen the difference.”

On being asked if he gets hurt by the hate his daughter has been getting on social media for being a star kid, he said, “As a father, I feel appalled to see kids being attacked, young children, on social media platform. I feel for all those kids who get attacked. But you have chosen to be on that platform.”

Sharing an advice for his daughter on how to deal with trolls, he said, “You have to learn to use it as a tool, it can’t become your personality. You have to treat it like you treat your phone. You can’t get emotional and you can’t let that get you.”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s naagin dance for child actor on Sonchiriya sets goes viral, watch throwback video

Ananya was trolled for her statement on Chunky’s struggle as an actor during film journalist Rajeev Masand’s roundtable chat. She had said, “My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Youths given phones during launch of Punjab Smart Connect Scheme in Mohali
Aug 12, 2020 22:12 IST
Independence day: Noida traffic police issues advisory
Aug 12, 2020 22:07 IST
Teen tobacco use linked to higher risk of Covid-19, study finds
Aug 12, 2020 22:07 IST
Temples in Rajasthan go digital on Janmashtami amid pandemic
Aug 12, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.